Kstate

Former K-State Star Coleman Hawkins Embarcing NBA With Ex-Illinois Teammate

Jayden Armant

Feb 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Coleman Hawkins (33) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Coleman Hawkins (33) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins is starting his NBA journey soon.

The Golden State Warriors picked up the undrafted prospect, giving Hawkins the chance to stamp his imprint in the Summer League. He joins his former Illinois teammate Brandin Podziemski, with whom he was seen with on Ac3Visuals' Instagram story.

/ Ac3Visuals (Instagram)

In his lone season with the Wildcats, Hawkins averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks. He was the only DI player to average at least 10 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals, and one block last season. Hawkins' well-rounded game showcases his versatility, but his lack of aggression and high turnover rate were issues as K-State's headliner. The nail in the coffin was his late-season injury and five-point performance in the season-ending Baylor loss.

He joins a Warriors team that was gentlemen swept in the second round after Steph Curry left the series early with injury. Hopefully, he can propel himself to the starting rotation to give Golden State another frontcourt option off the bench.

Hawkins expressed his contentment with being in the league after days of bitterness.

"Just being completely honest, the last couple of days have been kind of frustrating," Hawkins said in his opening Warriors press conference. "It was a relief to finally see my name on the roster with the Warriors. But that frustration came with joy after that, seeing my name on there."

More Kansas State News

2026 Draft Projection Paints Inevitably Daunting Future For Will Howard

Despite Offseason Losses, K-State Defense May Be Deeper Than We Think

Kansas State Takes Lead In Recruiting Race For Top Forward

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.