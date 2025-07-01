Former K-State Star Coleman Hawkins Embarcing NBA With Ex-Illinois Teammate
Former Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins is starting his NBA journey soon.
The Golden State Warriors picked up the undrafted prospect, giving Hawkins the chance to stamp his imprint in the Summer League. He joins his former Illinois teammate Brandin Podziemski, with whom he was seen with on Ac3Visuals' Instagram story.
In his lone season with the Wildcats, Hawkins averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks. He was the only DI player to average at least 10 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals, and one block last season. Hawkins' well-rounded game showcases his versatility, but his lack of aggression and high turnover rate were issues as K-State's headliner. The nail in the coffin was his late-season injury and five-point performance in the season-ending Baylor loss.
He joins a Warriors team that was gentlemen swept in the second round after Steph Curry left the series early with injury. Hopefully, he can propel himself to the starting rotation to give Golden State another frontcourt option off the bench.
Hawkins expressed his contentment with being in the league after days of bitterness.
"Just being completely honest, the last couple of days have been kind of frustrating," Hawkins said in his opening Warriors press conference. "It was a relief to finally see my name on the roster with the Warriors. But that frustration came with joy after that, seeing my name on there."
