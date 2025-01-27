Former K-State Wildcat Steve Grogan Reflects On Mobilization Of Modern Quarterbacks
As one of the first dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, former New England Patriots signal-caller Grogan understands the importance of excelling in both areas. Grogan also played at Kansas State from 1972 to 1974.
The last five quarterbacks this postseason, Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), are all quarterbacks who utilize their rushing ability to complement their passing attack. Grogan says having this dual-threat ability is a massive advantage in the modern quarterback-friendly league.
“When I was running, they weren’t protecting the quarterbacks nearly as much as they’re protecting them now,” Grogan said in an interview with Kansas State Wildcats on SI. “So I think these young guys could use their legs to their advantage and still be great passers. All four of them [left in the playoffs] are very talented with their arm but they can also change their game with their legs.”
Mahomes and Hurts will face each other on Feb. 9 in their second Super Bowl matchup. With all the big names and narratives, the outcome could ultimately be the quarterbacks' playmaking ability, especially with their legs. Mahomes rushed 11 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns in the championship, while Hurts has 122 yards and four touchdowns this postseason.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.