Former Kansas State CB Projected To Arizona Cardinals In Latest Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away.
College football's best are waiting to hear their names called in Green Bay, WI. Three former Kansas State players are anticipated to be drafted, including standout defensive back Jacob Parrish.
NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter projects Parrish heading to the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round.
Parrish had 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections during his three seasons with the Wildcats. The Cardinals were right outside the bottom 10 in overall defense, but were decent against the pass. Adding Parrish would give them depth at the position, as it's not an immediate need for Arizona.
Parrish expressed confidence in his ability as a pro cornerback at the NFL Combine.
"I'm a physical guy," Parrish said. "I might not be the biggest, but that's my mindset. I grew up wrestling, so I love hitting and just playing football. I love playing man coverage; that's what I'm really good at and I take pride in that."
Parrish joins his former Wildcats teammates, safety Marques Sigle and running back DJ Giddens, as projected NFL selections. Reuter predicts Giddens to the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round, with Sigle going to Tampa Bay in the third.
When asked about potentially joining his former Wildcats defensive back in the league, Sigle said it was "amazing."
"[Just] two guys that [people] wouldn't expect that would get here," Sigle said at the NFL Combine. "Very undersized, very overlooked. So, just to make our way here is huge for us. It's a blessing."
