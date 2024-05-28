Former Kansas State Lineman Cooper Beebe Already Having Impact With Dallas Cowboys
Only a few weeks into minicamp season in the NFL, rookie offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is already showing the Dallas Cowboys they got exactly what they expected when they took him in the third round.
Right after Beebe, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound left guard and right tackle out of Kansas State, was drafted, Cowboys offensive line coach Mike Solari called him and said start working on center.
“Ever since then I have been working on my snaps and that kind of thing and doing different zoom calls before this (minicamp) to get ready,” Beebe said.
And that meant when Beebe wasn’t at minicamp, he was home snapping to his dad and younger brother or whoever was available.
Given Beebe’s work ethic that could have meant any friend or neighbor who walked by his home, he could have called them over to take a few snaps.
Beebe proved at K-State he did his homework on and off the field, garnering numerous honors in both areas. From 2020-22, he earned First Team Academic All-Big 12.
“I want to catch up as much as I can with the vets so when I am out there, they can trust me and trust I can make the right calls and just have faith in me,” Beebe said.
Beebe is projected to play center for the Cowboys and that means helping to protect All Pro quarterback, Dak Prescott.
Veteran right guard Zack Martin and center Brock Hoffman quickly reached out to Beebe with text messages soon after the draft.
“At the end of the day, we are all here to compete and win,” Beebe said. “We are going to better each other. They are helping me out and preparing me. At the end of the day, we are all one team. You want to lift each other up.”