Former Kansas State QB Will Howard Unloads On Tennessee For CFP Antics
NFL Draft prospect Will Howard joined former NFL head coach Jon Gruden Monday on Barstool Sports' Gruden QB Room series.
The two discussed everything from his Kansas State career to his Ohio State championship run.
"The funny thing is, they came out with their shirts off, and they ran over to the opposite end zone and immediately put them back on,” Howard said. “I was like, ‘What the f**k are these clowns doing, man?’ At that moment, I knew that we had them.”
The Buckeyes dominated Tennessee, as Howard went 24-of-29 for 311 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while rushing five times for 37 yards. The star duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins combined for 114 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
This game catapulted the Buckeyes' dominant title run, as they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.5 points. Howard said Ohio State used their Michigan loss to fuel their commanding postseason.
"It was tough, and we had a players-only meeting that next week, basically saying that we still have the national championship," Howard said. "Obviously, it didn't end the way we wanted it to and it was just f****** brutal. But as much as this game hurt, the only thing we could stay together for a common purpose."
The former Kansas State quarterback went from an afterthought to a potential mid-round Draft selection. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders are among the possible suitors to acquire the national champion.
