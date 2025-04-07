Former Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Perfectly Predicted Florida-Houston NCAA Championship
Not many anticipated a Florida vs. Houston NCAA championship.
But Coleman Hawkins did. The former Kansas State star's pre-tournament predictions pinned his former Big 12 rivals against the Gators in the big game.
Houston's suffocating defensive unit has fueled its national championship run, propelling the Cougars' gritty victory over the previous title favorites in Duke. They face a Florida unit that ranks third in the country in scoring offense and second in offensive efficiency.
Hawkins and the Wildcats fell short of their NCAA Tournament expectations after losing to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. Hawkins admitted he let outside influence affect his performance, fueling his emotional postgame interview where he expressed grief for his teammates.
"Once [coach Jerome Tang] finished up his speech, I started looking around the locker room, and I see Brendan Hausen," Hawkins said on The Field of 68: After Dark podcast. "Me and him have had conversations; all he's ever wanted to do was play in the NCAA Tournament. And I'm like, 'dang,' because he's crying and he's never experienced a Tournament. Then I look at Max Jones, who transferred from Cal State, and it's possibly his last year, and he's crying too."
Even after being eliminated from the Tournament, Hawkins is still actively discussing college basketball and watching from the side. A Houston victory would completely solidify Hawkins' bracket. The NCAA championship starts Monday at 8:50 p.m., with Florida opening as the slight favorite.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.