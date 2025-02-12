Former Kansas State's Michael Beasley Issues Statement After Marijuana Arrest
An electrifying Michael Beasley return to Kansas State was unfortunately overshadowed by an arrest Sunday morning.
He was arrested for marijuana possession in Manhattan Regional Airport after watching the Wildcats defeat Kansas. Beasley was booked and released a few hours later on a $750 bond. He issued a statement after his arrest.
"Taking a moment to address the situation and move forward, I take full accountability for what happened today," Beasley posted on Instagram Monday. "Though it's still fresh, I'm already focused on learning and making better decisions. Returning to Manhattan felt like coming home, and that win over KU truly showcased the heart and resilience of our community. I extend my sincere gratitude to Coach Tang, the staff, and the dedicated KSU fans for their unwavering support, and a special thanks to Ms. Lacy for always having my back. EMAW, always."
Still, the emotions of seeing such a prominent player back in Manhattan, KS, outshined the incident. Besides, many fans defended the arrest, saying weed possession shouldn't draw such a big penalty.
Nevertheless, Beasley witnessed one of Kansas State's last six victories during its hot streak. The Wildcats are arguably the best team in the country over this span, with their next opportunity against BYU (16-8, 7-6 in Big 12) Saturday night. Coach Jerome Tang said he admired the team's togetherness amid the losses.
“Love the fact that we went through that struggle,” Tang said after beating Arizona Tuesday night. “I hope that I don’t have to go through it again, but we know we’ve got a group that can go through it together. So it’s a lot of fun right now.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.