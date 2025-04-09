Former Kansas State's Will Howard Hilariously Lists Drake, NBA YoungBoy In Pre-Game Music Playlist
Will Howard's conversation with Jon Gruden on Gruden's QB Class discussed everything football, from Howard's Kansas State tenure to his title run to just breaking down film plays.
But occasionally, the two had humorous moments away from the main topic, including Gruden inquiring about Howard's musical taste. The national champion listed his pre-game playlist, including prominent artists like Drake, NBA YoungBoy, and Future.
"I listen to a little mixture," Howard said. "I'm a Drake guy, I like country music. But before games, I'm listening to Future, I'm listening to some [NBA] YoungBoy."
Of course, Gruden reciprocated by naming some of his older favorites, suggesting Howard songs like Shoot to Thrill (AC/DC) and Hair of the Dog (Nazareth).
As a recent national champion, Howard is the first to be featured on Gruden's Barstool Sports series, focused on top quarterbacks ahead of the NFL Draft. After transferring from Kansas State, he knew what he wanted to do in Columbus, OH.
"When Coach Day came and met with me, he said, 'I believe that you can be the guy that can lead us to the national title,'" Howard said. "And I said, 'I'm not gonna let you down.' I love being the underdog, and when people don't expect me to go out and do things, I do it. I think that's the story of me being in the Draft this year. I wouldn't rather be in any other place that I'm at."
