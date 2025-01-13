Former Kansas State Wildcat Felix Anudike-Uzomah Aiming For Another Chiefs Super Bowl
Kansas State hosts the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round Saturday afternoon as they look to defend their title for the third consecutive season.
Among those savoring in the Chiefs' continued success is Former Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Anudike-Uzomah was twice named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year (2021, 2022) with 19.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, and eight forced fumbles through two seasons. Kansas State has boasted the award winner in three of the last four seasons, with Brendan Mott claiming the title in 2024.
Kansas City selected Anudike-Uzomah with the No. 31 overall pick in 2023. He hasn't filled the stat sheet much in his first two years, logging just three sacks, 41 tackles, and two forced fumbles. However, star defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke about him making more of an impact in the second half of the season back.
"I think Felix is moving in the direction we want him to," Jones said in November. "We've got a lot of high hopes for him. We knew coming into training camp that his snap count was going to come up after last year, and I think he's been answering the call well, especially with us having some guys down because of injury."
This can carry into the postseason as Kansas City aims for a fourth title in the Patrick Mahomes era. They are the favorites to win the AFC and have the second-highest Super Bowl odds behind the Detroit Lions. Anudike-Uzomah can win his second championship, adding to a Chiefs dynasty with three Super Bowls in five years.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.