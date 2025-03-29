Former Miami Guard Lists Kansas State As One Of His Top Destinations
Kansas State has another transfer they should be eyeing.
Miami transfer guard Jalil Bethea listed the Wildcats as one of his top destinations spots, along with Alabama and North Carolina State, per 247Sports.
K-STATE'S WOMEN'S HOOPS TAKE ON USC
Betting odds:
Betting line: K-State (+1.5)
O/U: 140.5
Money Line: USC -130, KSU +106
Betting line: K-State (+1.5)
O/U: 140.5
Money Line: USC -120, KSU +100
Here are the game details:
Game time: Mar. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST
Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
TV: ESPN (watch here)
PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS
G Serena Sundell: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.3 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 BLK
QUOTABLE: "There's not a lot of clips without her on the floor," K-State coach Mittie said about the absence of Juju Watkins. "But they played so well without her. Every team has probably dealt with some of that. We'll just do the best we can in terms of what they run. My guess is they won't get too far away, but somebody's gotta take those minutes. So we'll take a look at all the rotations they use."
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.