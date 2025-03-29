Kstate

Former Miami Guard Lists Kansas State As One Of His Top Destinations

Miami guard Jalil Bethea averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists as a freshman.

Jayden Armant

Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) shoots in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) shoots in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Kansas State has another transfer they should be eyeing.

Miami transfer guard Jalil Bethea listed the Wildcats as one of his top destinations spots, along with Alabama and North Carolina State, per 247Sports.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
