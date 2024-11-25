Former NC State Commit Arrion Concepcion Recommits To K-State
Former North Carolina State commit and three star wide receiver Arrion Concepcion recommits to Kansas State.
After visiting Kansas State for their 41-15 win over the University of Cincinnati, Concepcion decided to take his talents to the Sunflower State. K-State wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton is largely responsible for helping Concepcion charter a new course.
Concepcion is the younger brother of NC State wide receiver Kevin Concepcion.
He originally committed to NC State back in June. During the summer, Concepcion had offers from Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Miami, Memphis, Temple, Charlotte, East Carolina, Indiana, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, and Troy.
According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Concepcion is the No. 33 recruit and the No. 210 wide receiver out of the state of North Carolina. He is a senior wide receiver at Julius L. Chambers High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He finished his high school career with 1,178 receiving yards, 95 receptions, and twelve touchdowns.
Concepcion is the 5th NC State commit to switch their commitment for the class of 2025. The other four were cornerback RJ Jones switching to Illinois, defensive end Mykah Newton to Miami, wide receiver Jamar Browder to Michigan, and defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee to Clemson.
Concepcion is the 22nd recruit to join the Wildcats as part of the recruiting class of 2025.
