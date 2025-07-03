Four-Star 2026 Class Forward Teases K-State Future After Official Visit
So much offseason noise surrounding Kansas State hoops has centered on their star additions.
But in other news, they received a possible boost toward their 2026 class Tuesday morning. Four-star Owasso High forward Jalen Montonati visited the Wildcats, teasing himself in a jersey on social media.
Montonati is based out of Owasso, OK. Among his other schools of interest are Alabama, BYU, and Houston. He was recently named the Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 23.3 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
CFB ANALYST SIMMER K-STATE HYPE WITH LATEST BIG 12 RANKING
The Big 12 is one of the most unpredictable conferences for next season, with many analysts jockeying for the top spot among several teams.
The latest illustration came from college football analyst Phil Steele, who placed Kansas State at No. 5 in his conference rankings.
The Wildcats have regularly placed atop the Big 12 predictions, so it's understandable for them to rotate around the top four or five spots in some rankings. They loaded their receiving corps and are projected to leap offensively with a second consecutive starting season from quarterback Avery Johnson. However, the main concerns have been around losing star defensive players and replacing the offensive line.
With less than two months until the season kicks off, Wildcats fans are likely itching to see where their team places this year.
