Fox Sports Gives K-State Decent Chance To Earn Road Upset Against Iowa State
The Kansas State Wildcats enter Saturday's Week 14 contest against the Iowa State Cyclones with a proverbial chip on their shoulder.
Barring several factors, the Wildcats won't likely find themselves representing one-half of the Big 12 in the conference title game.
The oddsmakers are in agreement. According to Fox Sports' Data Skrine, the Cyclones are a 2.5-point home favorite. The Wildcats are only given a 43.1 percent chance to win the game despite trouncing Cincinnati in their home finale last weekend.
Iowa State has won two of its last three against the Wildcats, with a 2-0-1 record against the spread.
Coach Chris Klieman said Monday he couldn't care less about Big 12 title scenarios, much less what the outside media thinks of Kansas State’s season moving forward.
“We probably won't [talk about it]," Klieman said regarding the possibilities. "I think kids probably know it. Nobody has any control over this. TV does. That’s the only thing I don’t like about it. Make all the games that matter [in the Big 12] at the same time. That just seems to make sense.”
The Wildcats last won a Big 12 title in 2022 against TCU.
The Wildcats nearly had the conference in their grasp before back-to-back losses to Houston and Arizona State put a wrench in those plans. The Wildcats’ struggles, along with Colorado’s upset loss against Kansas last week, opened the door for more parity throughout the league.
The Wildcats are seeking their ninth win of the season, extending their win streak to two.
Kickoff of the Wildcats-Cyclones game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
