New Fresno State Coach Matt Entz Follows In Footsteps Of K-State's Chris Klieman
Fresno State hired Former USC assistant head coach Matt Entz Wednesday, replacing interim head coach Tim Skipper.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman worked with Entz during their days at North Dakota State.
Klieman was the head coach from 2014 to 2018, while Entz served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. During their time together, the Bison went 69-6 and won the NCAA Division I championship every year besides 2016. Entz became the head coach after Klieman departed to Kansas State, holding the role until 2023. He was twice named the MVFC Player of the Year (2019, 2021), both seasons in which he won FCS championships.
Entz said he wants to build a strong foundation in his new role with Fresno State.
"I am deeply honored to join the Fresno State family as the head football coach," Entz said in a statement. "This university's rich tradition of excellence, both on and off the field, aligns perfectly with my values and coaching philosophy. My family and I are excited to become part of the vibrant Valley community and contribute to the University's mission. I am committed to leading our student-athletes with integrity, resilience, diligence, and selflessness, striving for success in the classroom, on the field, and in life."
Fresno State director of athletics Garrett Klassy celebrated Entz's addition to the football program.
"Matt Entz is a proven winner with a championship pedigree, consistently leading his teams to success on the field," Klassy said. "He is a leader of people who values growth both on and off the field."
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.