Future Hall Of Famer Has Glowing Endorsement For Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Will Howard is probably tired of hearing his name already being cast aside for 2026 NFL Draft prospects.
But he's also probably full from all the hype he's getting from the legends inside Pittsburgh. Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger and QB1 Aaron Rodgers have been Howard's biggest supporters. Rodgers continued praising Howard after the first day of training camp.
"I just like his approach," Rodgers said in his post-practice interview. "He's a good kid. He cares about it, works hard, listens, and is a good note-taker. He's been picking my brain. He was in the room where he was talking about signals, and I said, 'What can I do for you?' I want to be a support system for him and pass on anything I can.
The former Kansas State quarterback is already climbing up the quarterback depth chart, surpassing Skylar Thompson and possibly overtaking Mason Rudolph. He's primarily projected to be Pittsburgh's QB3, but any circumstance can potentially open the door for Howard to get playing time. Injuries or underperformances may give the national champion a chance.
"I don't want to overstep my bounds," Rodgers said. "If he wants to learn anything or pick my brain and be in my pocket, I'm all for it. I'm looking forward to growing that friendship. But he has all the ability and the talent, and when his time comes, I think he's going to have a great chance to be a long-term guy in the league."
More Kansas State News
K-State's Latest Big 12 Odds Leave No Room For Excuses In 2025
Kansas State Likely Avoiding Social Media After Nightmare Matchup Resurfaces
K-State's Chris Klieman Gets Huge Acclaim Among His Big 12 Peers