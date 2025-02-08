Hall Of Fame Coach Offers Praise To Kansas State After Kansas Victory
Kansas State continued its hot streak against Kansas Saturday, winning the fifth consecutive Big 12 game in its redemption tour.
Even Kansas coach Bill Self gave props to the Wildcats on their turnaround this season.
"They're playing their best ball of the season right now, and they've won five in a row," Self said. "They've looked good doing it, too. I think they played confidently. That team out there today didn't look like a 12-11 team."
The Hall of Famer is among those who believe Kansas State can make a Tournament run with this upward trend.
"They don't have much margin for error, I don't think," Self said. "If they play like that, they're gonna have a chance to win a lot of games moving forward."
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks must regroup after dropping their fifth conference matchup. Defensive consistency and effort frustrated Self, which he says starts with the preparation.
"Honestly, having a mindset of 'it's not a game day' attitude, it's an 'everyday' attitude," Self said. "Our practice is inconsistent as well when it comes to that. We're not talented enough where we can just show up and win off talent, so we have to be turned up and play a certain way. When we do that, we can play with anybody and beat anybody. But when we don't, it drops quite a bit."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.