Here's Where Kansas State Ranks In Preseason Big 12 Predictions
As Kansas State's basketball season approaches its end, the football team is already getting attention for 2025.
FanDuel gives the Wildcats the highest odds (+550) to win the Big 12 next season.
Last year, Avery Johnson and Kansas State were expected to take a step toward the postseason but finished eighth in the conference. Johnson is aiming for greener pastures next season.
"I think we can be a really talented team," Johnson said in late December. "In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs."
Clearly, many believe the Wildcats can compete among the league's best as well.
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
K-STATE HOOPS HOSTS IOWA STATE
Game time: Mar. 8, 1:30 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: CBS (watch here)
PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST
G Max Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST
QUOTABLE: "We're learning that we can have a struggle and success at the same time, and that's just a part of life," coach Jerome Tang said after the Cincinnati victory. "I just love the way my guys are responding. In this day and age, there's a lot of transfers going on. I got a group of guys that now are playing for Kansas State, and you can see it. I'm just so proud of them."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.