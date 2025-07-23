Here's Where Kansas State Ranks On Major CFB Preseason Rankings
Kansas State continues to move up the preseason ranks, but it could still go higher.
Sports Illustrated ranked the Wildcats No. 23 on their preseason top 25 college football teams.
"Avery Johnson is primed to take a huge leap forward and has several All-Big 12–caliber players around him in the likes of wideout Jayce Brown and tailback Dylan Edwards," the article wrote. "Any questions about the backend of the defense can be mitigated somewhat by what might be the best defensive line in the league, combined with a terrific leader at linebacker in Austin Romaine."
Per usual, the success hinges on junior quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson's first year under center was decent but didn't satisfy his preseason expectations. His November stumble pretty much dented any chances the Wildcats had at the Big 12 title or the postseason.
"Still, Kansas State has the roster, talent, and now experience in key spots to navigate all that," the article wrote. "This team was part of the playoff discussion going into November last year before things went off the rails a bit. Especially if they win the opener, it would be no surprise if the selection committee paid close attention to the Cats."
This time, Kansas State has all the potential and momentum on its side. A year of experience under center should catapult Johnson to the upper echelon of college quarterbacks.
The Wildcats open the season against Iowa State on Aug. 23.
More Kansas State News
Prominent Will Howard Advocate Drops Another Savage Aaron Rodgers Take
Michael Beasley Continues Troll Journey Revealing Toughest Career Opponent
Is Ben Roethlisberger Shading Shedeur Sanders In Recent Will Howard Laud?