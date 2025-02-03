Here's Where Kansas State Ranks On Way-Too-Early 2025 Big 12 Power Rankings
As college football fans wait for their favorite teams to return to the field this August, they can only predict how they'll fare before getting the on-field product.
FanSided's Saturday Blitz shared its predictions for the Big 12 power rankings next season. Kansas State is projected to be fourth behind BYU, Arizona State, and Iowa State.
"The Wildcats are always a contender under Chris Klieman, and 2025 should be no different," author Andrew Boardwine wrote. "Avery Johnson returns at quarterback, and if he can clean up turnovers, K-State could take another step forward. Their defense will be tough as always, making them a team no one wants to face."
The Wildcats lost three of their last four games to end the regular season, and each defeat deteriorated their Big 12 championship aspirations. Avery Johnson is expected to make another leap as the signal-caller. He finished 2024 with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 605 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Kansas State also boasted the second-best rushing offense and defense in the Big 12.
The addition of wide receivers to complement Jayce Brown, paired with a strong defensive unit, should have the Wildcats in the mix next season.
"I think we can be a really talented team," Johnson said after winning the Rate Bowl. "In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
