Here's Where NFL Analyst Has Former K-State Quarterback Will Howard In 2025 Draft
About a year ago, Will Howard likely wasn't near anyone's NFL Draft predictions after four years as a Kansas State Wildcat.
It's incredible what a season can do. Howard is now slated to be a Day 2 prospect, with about four or five quarterbacks ahead of him. An article by The Athletic projected Howard as a third-round selection with the No. 84 overall pick.
In his first year away from Manhattan, KS, Howard completely changed the narrative amid a dominant postseason run. He led Ohio State to its first title since 2015, throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He was named the CFP Championship Offensive MVP after going 17-of-21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns, rushing 16 times for 57 yards.
Howard isn't considered one of the top signal-callers of the bunch, but that may actually help his case. Instead of being expected to impact a below-average team immediately, he could go to a well-rounded squad like San Francisco and develop behind a veteran quarterback.
Another Wildcats veteran whose draft stock is climbing is defensive back Jacob Parrish, who was projected two spots below Howard in the article.
During his three seasons in Manhattan, KS, Parrish racked up 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 passes deflected. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention each of the last two seasons.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.