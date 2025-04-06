Here's Why Kansas State Fans Should Be Excited About Quarterback Avery Johnson
Kansas State quarterback is projected to take a massive leap next season after a relatively underwhelming sophomore season.
But beyond stats, Wildcats coach Chris Klieman discussed how the signal-caller has also developed as a leader.
"An increased emphasis on his ability to lead," Klieman said. "Leading by example, leading vocally, and being out in front of the team. You know, we never asked him to do that even though he was a captain and needed to lead. He always had some older guys that would be able to help him and make him not have to step up as much as he needs to this year."
Johnson had 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season and rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. Kansas State lost three of its last four to end the regular season, with its playoff aspirations declining after each loss.
However, Johnson has already taken the initiative to improve, promising to elevate the Wildcats to postseason expectations.
"Everybody gravitates to him," Klieman said. "He's just got that infectious energy and that aura about him that people are gonna gravitate toward. He's taking that on and he's taken it to the next level. He's not afraid to hold people to the standard that he expects. He's gonna do it too. I think his leadership is continuing to evolve. "
