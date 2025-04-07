Here's Why Spring Football Is So Essential For Kansas State
Kansas State is anticipated to take one of the largest leaps in college football next season, with many analysts predicting it will top the conference.
It starts with quarterback Avery Johnson, who had a decent yet underwhelming sophomore season. Johnson had 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. The Wildcats fell short of the postseason after a disappointing year-end.
However, Johnson has a new standard for Kansas State: bringing a title to Manhattan. Johnson says this begins with spring football.
"We're just trying to continue to be the best versions of ourselves," Johnson said. "We all have stuff we need to work on from every position group this offseason. Just continuing to iron out those kinks in spring ball, and just get one percent better each day."
With roster changes and coaching shifts, the Wildcats will need to adapt to the fresh start. They open their 2025 season against Iowa State on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland. But Johnson says the improvement starts far before then.
"Right now, we're just focusing on spring ball and then focusing on fall camp following that," Johnson said. "But ultimately, our first game against Iowa State is still in the back of our mind, and that's what we're gonna continue to work toward this offseason."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.