Here Was Jerome Tang's Message To Kansas State After Wednesday Night
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang didn't hold back in his criticism of the team's effort after the team dropped to UCF. Tang's usual encouraging messages include reassurance and optimism, but this time, the motivation stemmed from inspiration to improve.
"We're in the second-best league in America this year, but over the last seven years, we've been the best league in America, and that's what we signed up for," Tang said. "I told them, 'As 12-year-olds, they dreamt of playing in games like this, right?' They'd watch TV and go, 'Man, I want to be out there,' right? So now, we got to be sick and tired of it and make the change. We have to do that."
As the Wildcats enter their final conference matchups, they must win out to have any chance of competing beyond next week. Tang is drilling the 'one game at a time' mentality into his players moving forward.
"We gotta be better," Tang said. "We're not good enough to take plays off. Like, we lost the middle eight today, the 10-0 run to end the half and the 6-2 run to start the second half. That's a 14-point swing. I love our guys, toughness, grittiness, we keep fighting to come back and stuff. But at some point and time, we gotta not have to fight to come back. Just fight at the beginning, and then you don't have to worry about the comeback."
