Hot Streak Causes Kansas State To Rise In Latest Big 12 Power Rankings
The latest Big 12 Power Rankings are proof the Kansas State Wildcats are the hottest team in America.
The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 5 in The Daily Oklahoma conference rankings after winning six straight games. Impressive victories over No. 3 Iowa State, No. 16 Kansas, and most recently No. 13 Arizona give K-State credibility after a terrible start in conference play.
Next, they face BYU, which ranks No. 7 in the conference. The Cougars have won five of the last seven games. A win for either program will boost the resumes as they make arguments for which will gain a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats' chances at the dance are still slim. However, impressive performances to close out the season and in the Big 12 Tournament will clear up doubts for the hottest team in the country.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings:
1. Houston
2. Arizona
3. Texas Tech
4. Iowa State
5. Kansas State
6. Kansas
7. BYU
8. Baylor
9. TCU
10. West Virginia
11. Cincinnati
12. UCF
13. Utah
14. Oklahoma State
15. Arizona State
16. Colorado
