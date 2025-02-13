Kstate

Hot Streak Causes Kansas State To Rise In Latest Big 12 Power Rankings

The Kansas State Wildcats have gotten hot at the right time and risen in the Big 12 power rankings during its six-game win streak.

Justice Sandle

Feb 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
The latest Big 12 Power Rankings are proof the Kansas State Wildcats are the hottest team in America.

The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 5 in The Daily Oklahoma conference rankings after winning six straight games. Impressive victories over No. 3 Iowa State, No. 16 Kansas, and most recently No. 13 Arizona give K-State credibility after a terrible start in conference play.

Next, they face BYU, which ranks No. 7 in the conference. The Cougars have won five of the last seven games. A win for either program will boost the resumes as they make arguments for which will gain a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats' chances at the dance are still slim. However, impressive performances to close out the season and in the Big 12 Tournament will clear up doubts for the hottest team in the country.

Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings:

1. Houston

2. Arizona

3. Texas Tech

4. Iowa State

5. Kansas State

6. Kansas

7. BYU

8. Baylor

9. TCU

10. West Virginia

11. Cincinnati

12. UCF

13. Utah

14. Oklahoma State

15. Arizona State

16. Colorado

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.

