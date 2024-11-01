Houston's Defense Setting Their Sights On Containing K-State RB DJ Giddens?
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is a central focus for almost all of the Wildcats' opponents, including the Houston Cougars on Saturday.
The Wildcats' running game is expected to face a revamped Cougars defense. The Cougars allowed only 22 points per game this year. They are ranked fourth in the Big 12 and 25th nationally in total defense at 317 yards per game.
Giddens was instrumental behind the Wildcats' 41-0 win over the Cougars last season. He rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Giddens is up to 945 rushing yards and five total touchdowns on the season. He is averaging 138 rushing yards per game. In the last two contests, however, Giddens didn't generate much action.
He went from a combined 369 yards against Oklahoma State and Colorado to 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns against West Virginia. Giddens ran for 102 yards against Kansas, but went scoreless.
The Cougars are likely seeing Giddens as vulnerable and looking to contain him as much as possible.
Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson expects to get the most out of his receivers, tight ends, and receiving back Dylan Edwards, but Giddens is likely to run with the ball majority of the time. Even if Houston is able to contain Giddens in the running game, it could open spots for Johnson and the passing game to operate smoothly.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
