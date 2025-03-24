How Does Coleman Hawkins's Tournament Bracket Stack Up After Second Round?
Coleman Hawkins and his former Kansas State Wildcats are out of the NCAA Tournament.
Still, the five-year forward consistently vocalizes his opinion on everything college basketball. He posted his Tournament predictions before they started, picking his former Big 12 rivals, Houston, to win the championship.
The most glaring prediction was Hawkins' overestimation of Kansas' postseason journey. They fell in the first round to Arkansas after star forward KJ Adams Jr. exited with an injury. However, Hawkins' final prediction of Houston vs. Florida is still very much intact.
Hawkins and Kansas State were eliminated from NCAA competition against Baylor in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. Hawkins admitted he let outside influence affect his performance, fueling his emotional postgame interview where he expressed grief for his teammates.
"At first, I wasn't even crying in the locker room," Hawkins said on last Friday's episode The Field of 68: After Dark podcast. "I was waiting for Coach to come in. Once he finished up his speech, I started looking around the locker room, and I see Brendan Hausen. Me and him have had conversations; all he's ever wanted to do was play in the NCAA Tournament. And I'm like, 'dang,' because he's crying and he's never experienced a Tournament. Then I look at Max Jones, who transferred from Cal State, and it's possibly his last year, and he's crying too."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.