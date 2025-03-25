How Does Kansas State Stack Up Against USC After Juju Watkins Injury?
USC standout Juju Watkins' ACL tear shifted the trajectory of the team's NCAA Tournament journey. As the Trojans face Kansas State Saturday night, many believe the Wildcats now hold the advantage in the Sweet 16 matchup.
USA Today sports analyst Josh Peter discussed the difference between Kansas State and Mississippi State, and the challenges Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell present.
"After losing Watkins to a season-ending injury in the first quarter, USC still powered its way to a 96-59 victory over No. 5 seed Mississippi State," Peter wrote. "Based on seeding and reputation, USC (30-3) could coast when the two teams play Saturday in Spokane, Washington. But overlooking Kansas State (28-7) could be perilous for the Trojans — especially with Watkins unable to play.
"The Wildcats have experience, with three seniors and a graduate student in their starting lineup. And battle-tested might be an appropriate description after Kansas State prevailed in overtime against Kentucky."
Wildcats forward Temira Poindexter is coming off a 24-point performance on a blazing 8-of-15 shooting from 3-point range.
"I'm really proud of her," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said about Poindexter. "She transferred to us and this is one of her reasons. A lot of transfers talk about playing or this and that. She goes, 'I want to go to the NCAA Tournament. I haven't done that in my career.' She said, 'Coach, I want to go to an established locker room. I want to go to a group that wants to go further.' So to see her step up in the biggest moments, after a start like that, is pretty special."
