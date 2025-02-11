How To Watch Kansas State-Arizona, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Feb. 11, 8:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: ESPN+ (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State is arguably the hottest college basketball team with a five-game winning streak. The Wildcats have five double-figure scorers on the season, with forward David N'Guessan leading the pack, averaging 13 points and seven rebounds his senior year. Meanwhile, Arizona is on its own streak with six consecutive victories, with the latest against Texas Tech Saturday. Senior guard Caleb Love leads the scoring with 16.3 points per game, which ranks No. 5 in the Big 12.
PROJECTED STARTERS
K-STATE WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL
F Max Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 BLK
F Coleman Hawkins: 11.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.7 AST
ARIZONA WILDCATS
G Caleb Love: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST
G Jaden Bradley: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST
G Anthony Dell'Orso: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST
F Trey Townsend: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST
F Tobe Awaka: 8.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST
QUOTABLE: "It was another great Big 12 game," coach Jerome Tang said after defeating Kansas. "When we were losing, we had said to move on to the next one, and it's the same thing with wins. You've got to tuck this one away and move on to the next. We've got another great team coming in and another great opportunity ahead of us."
