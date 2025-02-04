How To Watch Kansas State-Arizona State, Lineups, Preview, Etc
Game time: Feb. 4, 10:00 p.m. EST
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ
TV: ESPN+ (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State has won three in a row after a dominant victory over No. 3 Iowa State Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Arizona State has lost six of its last eight. They boast six double-digit scorers, including forward Jayden Quaintance, who also averages 8.5 rebounds, three blocks, and 1.1 steals.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.2 AST
F Max Jones: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 BLK
F Coleman Hawkins: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.4 AST
CYCLONES
G Alston Mason: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST
G Adam Miller: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST
G BJ Freeman: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST
F Basheer Jihad: 12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST
F Jayden Quaintance: 10.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST
QUOTABLE: “We wanted to win a road game, we wanted to show that we can win away from home because we got those kinds of character guys and that toughness," coach Jerome Tang said after defeating Iowa State. "This is one game, this is one win. We’re gonna move on to the next, because it’s the Big 12. As soon as you think you can relax, you end up on a losing streak.”
