How To Watch Kansas State-Arizona State, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch

The Wildcats look to start a new win streak to push toward the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Game time: Feb. 23, 4:00 p.m. EST

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN+ (watch here)

VITALS: Kansas State has lost two in a row after a hot streak for the last month. Wildcats forwards David N'Guessan and Coleman Hawkins have digressed after anchoring the frontcourt during the win streak. Meanwhile, Arizona State is on a six-game losing streak. This is a season rematch, with the first ending after forward Jayden Quaintance missed potential game-winning free throws.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Brendan Hausen: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST

G Max Jones: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST

F David N'Guessan: 12.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.5 AST

ARIZONA STATE

G Alston Mason: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST

G Adam Miller: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST

F BJ Freeman: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.6 AST

F Jayden Quaintance: 9.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST

C Shawn Phillips Jr.: 4.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 BLK

QUOTABLE: “You've gotta have players with high character," coach Jerome Tang said Monday night. "When you're going through tough things, you need to have guys who are gonna keep both hands on the rope for you. You can't let one loss lead to two; you can't let a team beat you twice. Sometimes, you win a game, and you let that win beat you that next game. So we just try to go 1-0, whatever that game is."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

