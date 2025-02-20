How To Watch Kansas State-Arizona State, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Feb. 23, 4:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: ESPN+ (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State has lost two in a row after a hot streak for the last month. Wildcats forwards David N'Guessan and Coleman Hawkins have digressed after anchoring the frontcourt during the win streak. Meanwhile, Arizona State is on a six-game losing streak. This is a season rematch, with the first ending after forward Jayden Quaintance missed potential game-winning free throws.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST
G Max Jones: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.5 AST
ARIZONA STATE
G Alston Mason: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST
G Adam Miller: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST
F BJ Freeman: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.6 AST
F Jayden Quaintance: 9.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST
C Shawn Phillips Jr.: 4.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 BLK
QUOTABLE: “You've gotta have players with high character," coach Jerome Tang said Monday night. "When you're going through tough things, you need to have guys who are gonna keep both hands on the rope for you. You can't let one loss lead to two; you can't let a team beat you twice. Sometimes, you win a game, and you let that win beat you that next game. So we just try to go 1-0, whatever that game is."
