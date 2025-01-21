How To Watch Kansas State-Baylor, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Jan. 22, 9:00 p.m. EST
Where: Foster Pavilion, Waco, Texas
TV: ESPN+
VITALS: The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off their fifth consecutive loss after dropping to Kansas. They shot 23.1 percent from 3-point range and once again lost the rebounding battle. The Wildcats were able to force turnovers and score off them, but the offensive inefficiency halted any momentum. Meanwhile, Baylor dropped its second Big 12 matchup in a row with a 3-point loss to TCU Sunday night.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST
F Max Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.2 AST
BEARS
G V.J. Edgecombe: 12.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 STL
G Jeremy Roach: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST
G Robert Wright III: 12.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.8 AST
F Norchad Omier: 15.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 BLK
F Josh Ojianwuna: 7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL
QUOTABLE: "I think if we don't come out to the slow start like we did, we win," Coleman Hawkins said about the Kansas loss. "I won't consider anything different, the name on the front of the jersey. Honestly, I feel like we should've won this game. It's a rivalry game but regardless, I feel like we should have won. I'm not into moral victories. I want to win but we're going to have to move on. We'll see them again."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.