How To Watch Kansas State-Drake, Lineups, Stats To Watch
Game time: 8:00 pm, EST
Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
TV: ESPN+ (link here)
VITALS: The Wildcats are coming off a loss to the St. John’s Red Storm in their first true road game of the season. Kansas State fell apart in the second half, being outscored by 21 points while going completely cold from 3-point range. The Wildcats are shooting 37.5 percent from the arc this season, ranking right in the middle of the conference. Drake hasn't been the best offensively but played lights-out defense so far this season. They're the top defense in their conference, allowing just 55.2 points/game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen
G C.J. Jones
F Max Jones
F David N'Guessan
F Coleman Hawkins
BULLDOGS
G Bennett Stirtz
G Mitch Mascari
G Isaiah Jackson
F Cam Manyawu
F Daniel Abreu
QUOTABLE: “As a coach I always say, ‘The first thing you change is effort, the second thing you change is personnel, the third thing you change is scheme,” coach Jerome Tang said on the Every Pod A Wildcat Wednesday. “So we’re gonna try and change some effort, and then move into some personnel here. As far as the communication goes, just talking on defense."
"We gotta rebound the basketball," Dowling added. "I mean, it's clear as day. Somebody who doesn't watch basketball can see that we're not doing well in that area. That's something that we gotta correct to get to where we wanna get to. I think individual guys have shown spurts in what they can really do, but we need more consistency as a group."
