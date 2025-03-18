How To Watch Kansas State-Fairfield WBB, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Mar. 21, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY
TV: ESPNEWS
VITALS: Kansas State earned the No. 5 seed in the Spokane Regional after finishing 13-5 in the Big 12. They lost four of their last six in the absence of star center Ayoka Lee but have her back in the lineup after her return from injury. Fairfield only dropped one conference matchup, ending its season with a MAAC Tournament championship after a blowout victory over Quinnipiac.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Serena Sundell: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 7.1 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
F Kennedy Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST
STAGS
G Kaety L'Amoreaux: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST
G Kendall McGruder: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.3 AST
G Izabela Nicoletti Leite: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST
G Emina Selimovic: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST
F Meghan Anderson: 15.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST
QUOTABLE: "In the Tournament, it's win or go home," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said at the Monday pregame presser. "We're gonna have to have people step up other than people that are different than just people who do it every night. There are always stories, whether it be a 3-point shooter that has their night with six or seven threes. Or a player that maybe averages six points per game goes for 18 or 19."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.