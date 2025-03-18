Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-Fairfield WBB, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch

The Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament as the fifth seed in Lexington, KY.

Jayden Armant

Mar 9, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Teammates high five Kansas State Wildcats center Ayoka Lee (50) after making a basket against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Teammates high five Kansas State Wildcats center Ayoka Lee (50) after making a basket against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images / Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
In this story:

Game time: Mar. 21, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY

TV: ESPNEWS

VITALS: Kansas State earned the No. 5 seed in the Spokane Regional after finishing 13-5 in the Big 12. They lost four of their last six in the absence of star center Ayoka Lee but have her back in the lineup after her return from injury. Fairfield only dropped one conference matchup, ending its season with a MAAC Tournament championship after a blowout victory over Quinnipiac.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Serena Sundell: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 7.1 AST

G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST

G Zyanna Walker: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST

F Temira Poindexter: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST

F Kennedy Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST

STAGS

G Kaety L'Amoreaux: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST

G Kendall McGruder: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.3 AST

G Izabela Nicoletti Leite: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST

G Emina Selimovic: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST

F Meghan Anderson: 15.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST

QUOTABLE: "In the Tournament, it's win or go home," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said at the Monday pregame presser. "We're gonna have to have people step up other than people that are different than just people who do it every night. There are always stories, whether it be a 3-point shooter that has their night with six or seven threes. Or a player that maybe averages six points per game goes for 18 or 19."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.