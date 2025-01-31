How To Watch Kansas State-Iowa State, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Feb. 1, 2:00 p.m. EST
Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
TV: ESPN2 (watch here)
VITALS: The Wildcats are on a two-game win streak with consecutive blowout victories. Guards Brendan Hausen and Max Jones combined for one of the best backcourt performances of the season. Meanwhile, Iowa State is coming off an overtime loss to Arizona Monday night. The Cyclones have five double-digit scorers, with senior guard Curtis Jones leading with 18.1 points per game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.2 AST
F Max Jones: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 BLK
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.5 AST
CYCLONES
G Curtis Jones: 18.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 STL
G Keshon Gilbert: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.6 AST
G Tamin Lipsey: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 STL
F Joshua Jefferson: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.8 AST
C Dishon Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 BLK
QUOTABLE: “I’m excited, it’s a big opportunity for us," K-State's Coleman Hawkins said about facing Iowa State. "I know they’re really good defensively. Played against them last year when they were the No. 1 ranked defense in the country. I feel like we can use some of the things they do defensively to our advantage. I know they post-double, I know their heavy influence of going baseline and they put two to the ball. We’re gonna put together a game plan to go out and try to go beat them and get one on the road.”
