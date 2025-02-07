How To Watch Kansas State-Kansas, Lineups, Preview, Stats
Game time: Feb. 8, 2:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: ESPN (watch here)
VITALS: The Wildcats have new life in their season after four consecutive victories. The elevated backcourt production has given Kansas State consistent scoring and facilitating. Dug McDaniel headlines this shift as the point guard, averaging 13 points, 6.5 assists, and two steals the last four games.
Meanwhile, No. 16 Kansas has gone 3-2 since defeating Kansas State, falling to Houston and Baylor. The Jayhawks' projected lineup of KJ Adams, Hunter Dickinson, Rylen Griffen, Zeke Mayo, and Dajuan Harris is 6-0 collectively. Hunter Dickinson is still among the country's best centers, nearly averaging a double-double this season.
The Wildcats lost to Kansas in the last matchup. Dickinson and Mayo combined for 49 points, while Harris scored 15 on 66.7 percent shooting.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST
G Max Jones: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 BLK
F Coleman Hawkins: 11.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.5 AST
JAYHAWKS
G Dajuan Harris: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.8 AST
F KJ Adams: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST
G Zeke Mayo: 15.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST
G Rylen Griffen: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST
C Hunter Dickinson: 16.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 AST
QUOTABLE: “For every thousand men that can handle adversity, there’s only one that can handle success," Tang said about the Arizona State victory. "I told them we gotta show that we can handle success."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.