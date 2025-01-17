How To Watch Kansas State-Kansas, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Jan. 18, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS
TV: CBS Sports (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State lost its fourth straight after dropping to Texas Tech Tuesday night. They shot well from 3-point range but were once again dominated in the paint, getting outscored 40 to 18 in that area. Meanwhile, Kansas is coming off a blowout loss to Iowa State. Still, they boast one of the best defenses in the country, allowing just 62.8 points.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST
G Max Jones: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.9 AST
JAYHAWKS
G Zeke Mayo: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST
G Dajuan Harris Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST
G Shakeel Moore: 3.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST
F Flory Bidunga: 6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 BLK
F Hunter Dickinson: 15.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 BLK
QUOTABLE: “We have to just get better," K-State coach Jerome Tang said after the Texas Tech loss. "It’s not like something’s so broken and we need to get rid of it. We’re constantly tinkering to get it just a little bit better. I was pleased with some of the things that I saw tonight.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.