How To Watch Kansas State-Kentucky WBB, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Mar. 23, 2:00 p.m. EST
Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY
TV: ESPN
VITALS: The Wildcats advance to their second Tournament matchup after a dominant victory over Fairfield Friday afternoon. Star center Ayoka Lee, who was sidelined with foot injuries for nearly a month, returned to star form with 17 points and 10 rebounds in her 15 minutes on the court. However, a tougher opponent lies ahead, which may mean more playing time for Lee. Still, Kentucky lost five of its last eight regular season games, while barely escaping No. 13 Liberty Friday afternoon.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Serena Sundell: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.1 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 BLK
WILDCATS (KU)
G Georgia Amoore: 19.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.9 AST
G Dazia Lawrence: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST
G Teonni Key: 11.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 AST
F Amelia Hassett: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 AST
C Clara Strack: 15.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.6 AST
QUOTABLE: "For our group, I thought the start was critical," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said. "I thought her being out there, communication-wise, it was good to see that group communicating through things that we don't necessarily see every practice. So I think that is the best preparation for another game on Sunday."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.