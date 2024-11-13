How To Watch Kansas State-LSU, Lineups, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 pm., CT
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.
TV: ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here)
Betting line: Wildcats -5
VITALS: K-State is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2022. That year they won six straight games before a loss. The Wildcats are coming off a 77-64 victory against Kansas State. Junior guard Brendan Hausen led four players in double-figures with 22 points, including six 3-pointers. LSU (2-0) has wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Alabama State. They are averaging 84.5 points. The Tigers are led by senior Cam Carter, who is averaging 21 points on 52 percent shooting. K-State leads the series 2-0. The Wildcats are 31-4 at home under coach Jerome Tang.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G C.J. Jones
G Brendan Hausen
C Coleman Hawkins
F Max Jones
F David N'Guessan
TIGERS
F Jordan Sears
F Dji Bailey
C Robert Miller III
F Jalen Reed
G Cam Carter
QUOTABLE
K-State coach Jerome Tang on the matchup: "The five out offense that they run. You know, multiple guys out there who can make shots, (Jordan) Sears is really, really good. I think he was number two in the country in ball screen offense last year, only behind Dug McDaniel. And I mean, he's just a terrific player, and you can't, like, feed him a steady diet of one thing, because he's going to figure it out. And then, obviously, Cam (Carter) can make shots."
