How To Watch Kansas State-Oklahoma State, Lineups, Preview
Game time: Jan. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: CBS Sports
VITALS: Kansas State is coming off its first victory in nearly a month. The Wildcats had five double-digit scorers, with C.J. Jones and Dug McDaniel having one of their best offensive performances this season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has lost two in a row after falling to Texas Tech Sunday afternoon. This is the second matchup between the Cowboys and Wildcats this season, with Oklahoma State winning the first matchup in a blowout.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST
F Max Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 BLK
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.4 AST
COWBOYS
G Bryce Thompson: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST
G Arturo Dean: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST
G Jamyron Keller: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST
F Abou Ousmane: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST
F Robert Jennings II: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 BLK
QUOTABLE: "We need Dug to be more aggressive offensively," coach Jerome Tang said after defeating West Virginia Saturday. "That's probably on me that I have to give him more freedom, more license to do it so that he feels comfortable. I know he's trying to please me and trying to please teammates and get people involved but we need his scoring."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.