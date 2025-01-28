Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-Oklahoma State, Lineups, Preview

The Wildcats try to build on their win streak in their rematch with Oklahoma State.

Jayden Armant

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jamyron Keller (14) defends Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) during a men's BIG 12 basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Oklahoma State won 79-66,
Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jamyron Keller (14) defends Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) during a men's BIG 12 basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Oklahoma State won 79-66, / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Game time: Jan. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TV: CBS Sports

VITALS: Kansas State is coming off its first victory in nearly a month. The Wildcats had five double-digit scorers, with C.J. Jones and Dug McDaniel having one of their best offensive performances this season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has lost two in a row after falling to Texas Tech Sunday afternoon. This is the second matchup between the Cowboys and Wildcats this season, with Oklahoma State winning the first matchup in a blowout.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Brendan Hausen: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST

F Max Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST

F David N'Guessan: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 BLK

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.4 AST

COWBOYS

G Bryce Thompson: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST

G Arturo Dean: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST

G Jamyron Keller: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST

F Abou Ousmane: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST

F Robert Jennings II: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 BLK

QUOTABLE: "We need Dug to be more aggressive offensively," coach Jerome Tang said after defeating West Virginia Saturday. "That's probably on me that I have to give him more freedom, more license to do it so that he feels comfortable. I know he's trying to please me and trying to please teammates and get people involved but we need his scoring."  

