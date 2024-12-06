Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-St. John's, Lineups, Stats To Watch

Jayden Armant

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang sets up a play in the final seconds of the second half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas State Wildcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Bearcats collected a 74-72 conference win.
Game time: 11:30 am, EST

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FOX Sports (watch live)

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Wildcats are coming off their best offensive performance in school history. Senior David N’Guessan had 17 points on 87.5 percent shooting from the field. Achor Achor and David Castillo had their highest-scoring games of the season, with 21 and 17 points, respectively. Dug McDaniel continues to shine off the bench, adding 18 points, 10 assists, and five steals to his stat sheet Sunday afternoon. Kansas State is averaging 81.6 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from 3-point range. The Red Storm allow just 66.6 points on 39.4 percent shooting. However, they are hitting just 33.7 percent from the arc.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Brendan Hausen

F Max Jones

F David N'Guessan

F/C Coleman Hawkins

RED STORM

G Kadary Richmond

G Simeon Wilcher

F RJ Luis Jr.

F Aaron Scott

F Zuby Ejiofor

QUOTABLE: St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino on where Kansas State matches up versus previous opponents: “Right now we've got a big game with Kansas State, who will be the most talented team that we've faced this year top to bottom so far this season,” Pitino said on a Monday afternoon segment of WFAN with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata. “They’re the deepest and most talented team, and they’re very athletic. What they do is our weakness, that's the thing that scares me the most. They are a great 3-point shooting team. They shoot almost 39 percent, 38.2 percent from the three. Great shooting team, and there’s one area that we haven failed at so far in the early season is we haven’t defended the 3-point shot well.”

Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.

Published
