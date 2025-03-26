Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-USC, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch

The Wildcats, headlined by Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell, face a USC squad suffering the loss of college standout Juju Watkins.

Mar 9, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie looks on during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
Game time: Mar. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

TV: ESPN

VITALS: Kansas State advances to its first Sweet 16 since 2002 after star performances from Serena Sundell, Ayoka Lee, and Termira Poindexter. The Wildcats' thriller over Kentucky breathed new life into their season as they face a USC squad suffering a season-ending loss to star guard Juju Watkins. Among the best in college basketball, Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The Trojans have to rally behind players like Kiki Iriafen and Kennedy Smith.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Serena Sundell: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.3 AST

G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST

G Zyanna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST

F Temira Poindexter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST

C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 BLK

TROJANS

G Kayleigh Heckel: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST

G Talia von Oelhoffen: 5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST

G Kennedy Smith: 9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST

F Kiki Iriafen: 18.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.9 AST

F Rayah Marshall: 7.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.5 AST

QUOTABLE: "Honestly, it's my teammates that tell me and give me and give me the confidence," K-State forward Temira Poindexter said about her 24-point performance over Kentucky. "Because in those moments, I do get down on myself. So, my teammates coming in, having my back, and telling me to keep shooting is really what lifts me up and gives me the confidence."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.

