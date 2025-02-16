Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-Utah, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch

The Wildcats look to start a new winning streak after ending their previous one against BYU.

Jan 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang talks to forward David N'Guessan (1) during a break in the action against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Game time: Feb. 17, 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN2 (watch here)

VITALS: Kansas State's win streak halted after falling to BYU Saturday night. Dug McDaniel had his second consecutive 20-point performance, scoring 22 on 56.3 percent field goal shooting. Meanwhile, Utah is coming off a strong defensive victory over Kansas to win its second game of the month. Senior guard Gabe Madsen continued as one of the conference's best scorers, with 24 points over the Jayhawks.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Brendan Hausen: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 AST, 4.5 AST

G Max Jones: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST

F David N'Guessan: 12.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.4 AST

UTES

G Gabe Madsen: 15.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST

G Mike Sharavjamts: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST

F Ezra Ausar: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 STL

F Jake Wahlin: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST

C Lawson Lovering: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST

QUOTABLE: Whether you’re winning or losing, whatever happens, you gotta get rid of that and move on to the next game," coach Jerome Tang said after the BYU loss. "Make it a one-game season. That’s what we’ve been doing and that’s what allowed us to be successful recently. Whether we won or lost this game, we still need to improve and we still have to get better.”

