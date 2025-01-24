How To Watch Kansas State-West Virginia, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Jan. 25, 6:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: CBS Sports
VITALS: Kansas State has now lost six in a row after dropping to Baylor Wednesday night. The Wildcats had a double-digit second-half lead that slowly evaporated as the Bears got hot from 3-point range and freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe had a career performance. They now prepare for the challenge of stopping West Virginia guard Javon Small, who leads the conference in scoring (19.5).
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST
F Max Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.4 AST
MOUNTAINEERS
G Javon Small: 19.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.1 AST
G Sencire Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 STL
G Jonathan Powell: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.6 AST
G/F Toby Okani: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST
C Eduardo Andre: 5.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 BLK
QUOTABLE: "Just coming back and taking it one day at a time, just keep getting better," guard Brendan Hausen said after the Baylor loss. "I mean, we're right there, proving that we can play with anybody in the Big 12. But we've gotta find a way to put it together for 40 minutes. From the players to the coaches, we gotta to this together. I know we will."
