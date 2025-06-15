Iowa State's Rocco Becht Wants To Hit The Ground Running Against Kansas State
Many college football fans are eagerly awaiting the opening matchup between Iowa State and Kansas State to kick off the 2025 season.
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is certainly looking forward to it, too.
"It's a unique opportunity," Becht said via the Lansing State Journal. "Not a lot of teams get this opportunity, and we were chosen to do it. I think it's gonna be huge for us to go out there and compete against a good team in Kansas State. I think it's something for us to go prove."
Becht handed the Wildcats their last loss in 2024, which officially eliminated them from the postseason. He went 13-of-35 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, rushing eight times for 35 yards and one touchdown. The Cyclones quarterback led them to a 10-2 regular season and a Big 12 championship appearance, throwing for 3,505 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 318 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
As Iowa State and Kansas State both look to establish themselves as conference contenders next season, Becht knows it starts from the first game.
"It's week one with two of the best teams, so you can't have a lot of rust," Becht said. "You gotta be able to play play-by-play and be consistent. I think when we go against K-State, we're gonna have to be ready, and I think we've done a good job preparing so far."
They kick off their seasons on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
