Iowa State Victory Symbolizes A Lot For Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State's victory over Iowa State wasn't just a regular win. It was a statement.
After defeating West Virginia and Oklahoma State, the Wildcats dominantly ended the Cyclones' 29-game win streak at Hilton Coliseum. They also ended their losing streak away from Bramlage Coliseum (and neutral locations).
“Just winning a road game, that was huge for us,” coach Jerome Tang said. “We wanted to win a road game, we wanted to show that we can win away from home because we got those kinds of character guys and that toughness. This is one game, this is one win. We’re gonna move on to the next, because it’s the Big 12. As soon as you think you can relax, you end up on a losing streak.”
Kansas State star Coleman Hawkins says he thrives in road environments. Hawkins had 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists Saturday.
"I truly love playing on the road for games like this and moments like this," Hawkins said. "To see 14,000 people show up and 100 of them are cheering for us, to go in and beat somebody at their place, it's a really exciting feeling."
The Wildcats' season expectations have seemingly flipped in the span of a week. They have their next matchup against Arizona State (12-9, 3-7 in Big 12) Tuesday night.
