Is Former Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson Next Up For Pittsburgh Steelers?
As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback search continues, it seems to be anyone's game at this point. They weren't able to re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, leaving them with veteran Mason Rudolph and former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson. Fields was anticipated to develop and become their franchise quarterback but he signed with the New York Jets last month.
Thompson has compiled 721 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions as a Miami Dolphins backup. His most notable action was his 2023 Wild Card performance against the Buffalo Bills, a near upset as Miami narrowly lost after being 13.5-point underdogs.
Thompson finished his tenure at Kansas State throwing for 7,134 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while rushing for 1,087 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was selected by Miami in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, Rudolph is familiar with Pittsburgh, having served as their backup for much of his career. His most playing time was in 2019, when the team finished with an impressive 8-8 record despite facing a plethora of season obstacles.
Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is also being lured around after being released by the New York Jets this offseason. Rodgers was anticipated to elevate the Jets to playoff contention, but a mix of injury and drama relegated them back to the basement of the AFC East. Rodgers' decline in play and his recent slew of distracting off-field transactions have deteriorated his value.
