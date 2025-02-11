Is This K-State Cornerback Moving Up The NFL Draft Board?
As we await the 2025 NFL Draft in August, NFL and college football fans are making predictions about where players will fall in the pros.
Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish is among those who have seen his draft stock slowly improve over the past few months. The Athletic's Dane Brugler listed his top 100 draft prospects, with Parrish projected to be a third-round pick as the No. 86 selection.
During his three seasons in Manhattan, KS, Parrish racked up 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 passes deflected. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention each of the last two seasons.
Also featured on this list was former Wildcats quarterback Will Howard, who elevated his draft stock with a phenomenal postseason and CFP championship. He was projected to be selected two spots above Parrish, making him the sixth quarterback selected in the Draft.
Howard spent four years at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State. He threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in a dominant playoff run that led the Buckeyes to their first title since 2015. He still isn't considered one of the top signal-callers of the bunch, but that may actually help his case. Instead of being expected to impact a below-average team immediately, he could go to a mid-round squad like San Francisco and develop on the bench.
