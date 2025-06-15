Jacob Parrish Already Turning Heads From Future Hall Of Fame Teammate
Tampa Bay Buccaneers newcomer Jacob Parrish is one of the rookies hoping to revamp the defensive back room.
Well, he's already getting attention from his veteran teammates. It's still the preseason, but Parrish is staking his claim as a potential game wrecker for Tampa Bay. Wide receiver Mike Evans is hearing the noise around the former Kansas State defensive back from within the organization.
"I've heard great things about him, and he's been all over the place. He's really good," Evans said in his Thursday press conference.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, a veteran defensive mind, wants to elevate the secondary as they face offensive juggernauts like the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. They've had the fourth-worst passing defense the past two seasons, signaling a need for change on the backend. Bowles has already acknowledged Parrish's versatility as his greatest asset on the upcoming defense. The 2025 third-round pick played three seasons at Kansas State, compiling 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections.
"He can play outside corner," Bowles said back in minicamp last month. "We've got him learning nickel, I'm very comfortable with him outside. He can start at corner in this league, probably for anybody. He can play inside as well. That's the beauty of him. He's not just a nickel; I think he's an outside corner first and then a nickel second. The fact that he plays inside is just a bonus for us when we have a few guys who play inside."
