Jerome Tang Credits Kansas State Fans For Team's Success
Kansas State knows the importance of home-court advantage.
They are 9-4 at Bramlage Coliseum this season, as opposed to 2-8 on the road. Coach Jerome Tang gives all the credit to the fans who support the team and give them a true advantage in their main area.
"The energy our fans bring is just tremendous," Tang said. "I usually say it's a 10-point advantage. Our fans and our students bring it. That's why it's so hard to win on the road in any league, but particularly this one. That environment at BYU is as good as it gets, and even at Utah, their fans were involved in the game. So we're excited that we get to play in front of our fans. The toughest game, that back-to-back road game, is hard. I'm happy that we're home."
Wildcats fans may be the first to criticize the team, but they're also its primary defenders as well. When Kansas State was amid its six-game winning streak, the fanbase was hyping the team and shielding any outside critiques or disrespect.
"I think that's a reflection of the staff and their character as people, but also our fan base and how they've supported these guys," Tang said. "There's been criticism, but I don't know that it's from our fans. Our guys have felt the love and the support, and that allows them to keep moving forward and want to keep moving forward."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.