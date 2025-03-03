Jerome Tang Demands More Consistency From Kansas State Starting Five
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang had a lot of good words for his players after defeating Colorado Sunday afternoon.
However, he still commands more from them to hopefully finish the season strong. Amid his praise for guard Max Jones, he says the team needs to be more consistent.
"We don't need David to have 21 and Max to have six," Tang said. "Or Max to have 22 and David to have eight. We need it where five guys are in double figures. Then on days where other guys are struggling, you can have Max and David giving you 22. That's where we gotta get to to be the type of team we're capable of being."
During its six-game winning streak, Kansas State had consistent double-digit scorers throughout the starting lineup. Unfortunately, the loss of Coleman Hawkins and the variability of other stars' scoring halted this equilibrium. Dug McDaniel has been underwhelming the last three games, averaging eight points on 23 percent field-goal shooting. David N'Guessan has been night-and-day, either dropping 20-point bombs or scraping single digits.
Players are going to vary in their offensive performances. However, the inconsistency needs to stop if they want to have any chance of seeing the postseason. Tang wants to discontinue this to give the team a fair shot in the Big 12 tournament.
Kansas State plays Cincinnati (17-12, 7-11 in Big 12) Wednesday night.
